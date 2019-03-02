Thadam: Arun Vijay's latest thriller leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after its release

Arun Vijay's latest movie Thadam sees him collaborate with Magizh Thirumeni for an engaging thriller, which has become a talking point among movie buffs . However, the Tamil flick has also fallen prey to piracy. As reported by Indian Express, Thadam has been leaked online by the website Tamilrockers.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam also stars Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In the recent past, the piracy website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Thadam joins the likes of popular Tamil films Petta, Viswasam, Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven etc, which were leaked on their release day itself. Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ site.

A few weeks ago, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it's a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 13:55:50 IST