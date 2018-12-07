Madhu Chopra opens up about 'little girl' Priyanka and 'best son-in-law' Nick Jonas

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas venture into a life post marriage, Chopra's mother, Madhu, opens up to DNA in a candid interview about her daughter, son-in-law and the heartwarming ceremony which brought them together.

Madhu confessed that she broke down the moment she saw Priyanka in the wedding apparel, mostly because it was the one day Madhu had waited for her entire life.

She said that they were quite particular about the Indian wedding and the rituals were followed meticulously.

The Christian marriage had Priyanka sport a Ralph Lauren wedding gown with a 75-foot long veil, while Nick wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo. Madhu stated that when she saw the actress in the dress, she was at a complete loss of words. However, according to the doting mother, it was in the Sabyasachi lehenga choli that Priyanka looked her best. Terming the ensemble as "no jhatak, no jhilmil," Madhu stated that the simplicity of the dress was where the magic lay.

Madhu also said that the sangeet ceremony was a complete success. Everyone apparently danced and had a good time in the event.

Talking about her daughter's success in bridging the culture gap between the East and the West, Madhu said she was extremely proud of what Priyanka had achieved. The mother attributed her daughter's success to the actress' humility despite whatever she may have achieved in life. Seeing how she deals with herself, Priyanka will never forget her Indian culture, said Madhu.

But Priyanka was not the only one that Madhu attributed the success of this relationship to. Priyanka's in-laws were equally lauded by the doctor-turned-film producer who felt nothing would be possible without the support of Nick's family members.

Talking about Nick, Madhu said the singer was 'immensely respectful and well-spoken' and who always ensured everyone around him are comfortable. "He’s the best son-in-law one could ask for,” said Madhu.

