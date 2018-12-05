Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren wedding dress lauded by Meghan Markle's personal stylist Jessica Mulroney

In her almost two-decade-long career, Priyanka Chopra has slowly emerged as a global style icon. Now, her sartorial choice for her grand two-day wedding has also been admired by Meghan Markle's personal stylist and friend Jessica Mulroney, informed People magazine.

Mulroney commented on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, where the actress was seen flaunting a lace Ralph Lauren creation. The stylist wrote, “Perfect dress choice. Love to the happy couple” . Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell, responded to her with a heart emoji.

Chopra was one of the guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding that took place on 19 May. The two became friends in 2016, when they met at a formal event hosted by ELLE.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas posted two pictures, one from the Hindu and the other from their Christian wedding ceremonies on Instagram on 4 December. For the Hindu ceremony, she wore a red embroidered Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga.

The duo exchanged vows on 2 and 3 December in Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur and also hosted a reception party in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 16:06 PM