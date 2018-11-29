You are here:

A timeline of the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship, from Met Gala appearance to Jodhpur wedding

FP Staff

November 29, 2018 16:38:12 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines when they announced to the world that they were engaged, and fans were swift to react on social media. The two were hounded by paparazzi, who were curious to know how they met and what followed.

Both Nick and Priyanka have evaded media speculation on their relationship status. Once engaged, the couple has become more open to the world, often seen commenting on each others' social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image from Facebook

Before they exchange vows on 2 and 3 December, here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Nick and Priyanka's journey.

2017 Met Gala

The two celebs made a public appearance together for the first time during the Met Gala 2017. As fashion police across nations dissected Priyanka's look: the considerably popular Ralph Lauren trench coat (and its famously long train), the actress quietly posed with Nick for a few pictures. Most publications carried Nick and Priyanka's picture from the event without a hint of suspicion . Nick perfectly complimented Priyanka's monochrome look in his Ralph Lauren ensemble.  Later, Chopra replied to Jonas' post, thanking him for the evening.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good times with good people @armiehammer @nickjonas @thisisechambers ❤️🎉 #metgala2017 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

A fan even commented on the pair and how good they looked together.

Jimmy Kimmel interview

As reports and rumours gathered momentum, there was chatter about Priyanka dating Nick, however, sans any confirmation from either. In Jimmy Kimmel's episode, Chopra was asked about the rumours, and she deftly tackled the questions stating since they were sporting the same designer, the two decided to attend the event together. Kimmel then said, "You know, when you're considered for the director of the FBI, you will be subjected to a polygraph test. And I will make sure that the Nick Jonas questions are on that test."

Memorial Day

One of the earliest instances of Priyanka and Nick together were pictures of an outing on Memorial Day where the two were seen spending quality time with friends on a boat. This was right after they were seen together at the Hollywood Bowl together for Beauty and the Beast Live.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2 A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on

Family Weddings

Nick was then seen with Priyanka at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. Chopra looked chic in a yellow-golden dress.

View this post on Instagram

A queen and a king 👑 ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Get you someone that will look at you the way Priyanka is looking at Nick... A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

View this post on Instagram

SPOTTED: @priyankachopra accompanies @nickjonas at his cousin Rachel's wedding at Atlantic City in New Jersey | @realbollywoodhungama . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Hollywood #Bollywood #Couple #Wedding #StyleFile #Fashion #Style #Beauty #Glam #CelebStyle #CelebFashion #InstaCeleb #InstaFashion #InstaGood #InstaFollow #InstaDaily #LikeForLike #InstaLike #Ootn #ootd #Outfit #BollywoodHungama #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on

Priyanka's Birthday

Nick and Priyanka celebrated the actress' 36th birthday at The Chiltern Firehouse in London. It was on this special day that Jonas reportedly proposed marriage to Chopra. There were reports that Nick had closed down a Tiffany store in New York in order to buy the perfect ring for Priyanka.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Birthday girl #priyankachopra with @nickjonas snapped @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Ali Abbas Zafar's statement

The first proper hint to tumble out was Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar's word-play on why Priyanka had to back out from the film at the last moment. Zafar mentioned in his tweet that reason why Chopra took the decision was "very special" and she's informed the crew in the 'Nick of time'.

Nick's Birthday

Chopra was seen celebrating Nick's 26th birthday with quite a splash. She posted several Instagram stories days before the event.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday baby. 💋❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

Accompanied with friends, celebrating nicky’s birthday ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

View this post on Instagram

Usually, couples who do this sort of stuff annoy me but these two are the exception ❤️ they are so adorable, they drive me crazy

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A kissy kiss 😘❤️ A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

View this post on Instagram

My heart is melting ❣️❣️❣️❣️

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@choprajonas) on

Post=engagement 

Both Nick and Priyanka shared adorable pictures of each other after their engagement in August. 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

View this post on Instagram

When the future looks oh so bright... 😎 @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bae ❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

Welcome home baby... 😍

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive. 😏 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

