A timeline of the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship, from Met Gala appearance to Jodhpur wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines when they announced to the world that they were engaged, and fans were swift to react on social media. The two were hounded by paparazzi, who were curious to know how they met and what followed.

Both Nick and Priyanka have evaded media speculation on their relationship status. Once engaged, the couple has become more open to the world, often seen commenting on each others' social media handles.

Before they exchange vows on 2 and 3 December, here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Nick and Priyanka's journey.

2017 Met Gala

The two celebs made a public appearance together for the first time during the Met Gala 2017. As fashion police across nations dissected Priyanka's look: the considerably popular Ralph Lauren trench coat (and its famously long train), the actress quietly posed with Nick for a few pictures. Most publications carried Nick and Priyanka's picture from the event without a hint of suspicion . Nick perfectly complimented Priyanka's monochrome look in his Ralph Lauren ensemble. Later, Chopra replied to Jonas' post, thanking him for the evening.

A fan even commented on the pair and how good they looked together.

trench coats are basic af but Priyanka Chopra killed it thanks to Ralph Lauren, also i love that her main accessory is a jonas brother pic.twitter.com/swo57m8vGq — alex turner pelón (@drunkkatemoss) May 1, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel interview

As reports and rumours gathered momentum, there was chatter about Priyanka dating Nick, however, sans any confirmation from either. In Jimmy Kimmel's episode, Chopra was asked about the rumours, and she deftly tackled the questions stating since they were sporting the same designer, the two decided to attend the event together. Kimmel then said, "You know, when you're considered for the director of the FBI, you will be subjected to a polygraph test. And I will make sure that the Nick Jonas questions are on that test."

Memorial Day

One of the earliest instances of Priyanka and Nick together were pictures of an outing on Memorial Day where the two were seen spending quality time with friends on a boat. This was right after they were seen together at the Hollywood Bowl together for Beauty and the Beast Live.

Family Weddings

Nick was then seen with Priyanka at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. Chopra looked chic in a yellow-golden dress.

Priyanka's Birthday

Nick and Priyanka celebrated the actress' 36th birthday at The Chiltern Firehouse in London. It was on this special day that Jonas reportedly proposed marriage to Chopra. There were reports that Nick had closed down a Tiffany store in New York in order to buy the perfect ring for Priyanka.

Ali Abbas Zafar's statement



The first proper hint to tumble out was Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar's word-play on why Priyanka had to back out from the film at the last moment. Zafar mentioned in his tweet that reason why Chopra took the decision was "very special" and she's informed the crew in the 'Nick of time'.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Nick's Birthday

Chopra was seen celebrating Nick's 26th birthday with quite a splash. She posted several Instagram stories days before the event.

Post=engagement

Both Nick and Priyanka shared adorable pictures of each other after their engagement in August.

