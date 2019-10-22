Made In China music review: Sachin-Jigar's melodious tracks rightfully capture milieu of Gujarati folk songs

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China has managed to create all the right buzz before its release this week. Telling the hilarious tale of a Gujarati businessman who makes it big in China, the film packs funny and melodious numbers to its already quirky narrative.

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar goes the Amit Trivedi way with their track traditional track 'Odhani'. A tribute to the rich heritage of Gujarati folk music, the song perfectly synthesises modern percussion and electronic sounds to Falgui Pathak's hit Garba number 'Odhani Odhu'. Niren Bhatt and Jigar Sariya's cheeky lyrics only amp up the fun quotient of the track. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval pump in the much-required Navaratri vibes with their enthusiastic voices. The choreography (done by Vijay Ganguly) of 'Odhani' was also tailor-made to suit the tradition of dancing during the festivities.

Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, and Benny Dayal bring in yet another aspect of Gujarati music with the film's second track 'Sanedo.' Sachin - Jigar introduces sweet percussion instrumental sections to enhance Mika's verses. The song, though it has a very likable tune to it, is a marvel mostly because of the hilarious lyrics that Niren and Jigar. The romantic and playful song captures the eccentric love between Raghu, the Gujarati entrepreneur, and his partner, Rukmini. 'Sanedo' transcends the obvious rusticity of Gujarati tracks and instead weaves its soundscape into lighter zones with Ektara-esque agents coming in.

With 'Valam', Sachin and Jigar express their versatility as composers. Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya were probably the best choices for the soulful track. Sachin-Jigar chooses the Bollywood sweet spot of a romantic ode and creates a beautiful world between Raghu and Rukmini. The two are shown leaning on each other more and more through their banal activities and finding the tiny moments of togetherness amidst all the cacophony.

The new rendition of the 1990s Arabic classic 'Naari Naari' is probably an uncomfortable genre for the composers, at least by the looks and sound of the song. A mix of hip-hop and Arabic tones, Sachin-Jigar's 'Naari Naari' somehow falls flat. The background score is too jarring for the lyrics and successfully drowns the otherwise forgettable chorus. Dadlani's powerful vocals are reduced to an anglicised version of Mika Singh.

Made In China hits theatres on Diwali. The festive weekend will also see the release of highly-anticipated films, Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019