Made in China: Rajkummar Rao's Raghu is smitten with Mouni Roy's Rukmini in new song 'Valam'

After releasing the recreated version of the foot-tapping number 'Odhani', and yet another rendition of a Gujarati folk song, 'Sanedo', the makers of Made in China have released 'Valam'. The song is picturised on Raghu (Rajkummar Rao) and Rukmini (Mouni Roy) in the early days of their marriage. Raghu seems completely smitten with his wife.

The video also showcases some of the playful moments of their relationship, where Raghu makes a heart-shaped roti, and the two secretly drink in an abandoned place, but ultimately get caught by the cops on their way back home.

"'Valam' is a departure from the rest of the songs and adds soul to the album. While Raghu is busy chasing his dreams, it’s his wife Rukmini (Mouni) who is the wind beneath his wings, encouraging him every step of the way. And that’s what this song personifies — the meaning of true love and honest relationships. We had a blast shooting for all the songs, but filming this one was a relaxed and effortless experience. It was driven by the idea of building and celebrating a connection," Rajkummar tells Times of India.

Rajkummar shared the song on Twitter

Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya duet in 'Valam', composed by duo Sachin-Jigar. Priya has written the lyrics with Sachin Sanghvi.

Made in China, which releases during the Diwali weekend, is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 thriller, Wrong Side Raju.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 14:39:05 IST