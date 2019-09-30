Made in China's 'Sanedo' sees Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy romance to remake version of popular Gujarati folk song

After releasing the recreated version of the foot-tapping number 'Odhani Odhu,' the makers of Made in China have unveiled yet another rendition of a Gujarati folk song, 'Sanedo'. The song seem to be timed perfectly to the ongoing Navratri festival.

The romantic and playful song captures the eccentric love between Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), the Gujarati entrepreneur, and his partner, Rukmini (Mouni Roy). Crooned by Mika Singh, Nikhita Ganghi and Benny Dayal, 'Sanedo' also features Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya co-star Amyra Dastur shaking a leg with Boman Irani and other cast members of the film. Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya have written the lyrics with music composed by Sachin-Jigar.

The upcoming quirky comedy is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman Raghu, who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller, Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles.

Talking about the film, producer Vijan had said, "What I love about Made in China are the characters. You are so easily drawn to each one of them, that it makes the film more endearing. when we took the script to all four of the actors, we received an instant nod."

Made in China, originally scheduled to hit the big screens on 15 August, will now be releasing on Diwali this year. This Diwali weekend will also see the release of highly-anticipated films, Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 16:22:42 IST