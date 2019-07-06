You are here:

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu share behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar, who will be playing the role of a sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a still from her upcoming film Saand ki Aankh. In the picture, the actor whose hands are completely soaked in cow dung, is seen giving high-five to her sister in the film, Chandra Tomar, essayed by Taapsee Pannu.

Playing the role of two octogenarians from Uttar Pradesh who took up sharpshooting in their 50s, Taapsee and Bhumi seem to be totally justifying their roles.

Check out the posts here

Taapsee also shared a post where the two are seen basking in the sun sitting on a charpoy. Bhumi who has tied her hairs in a beautiful braided bun is wearing a brown sweater put over a shirt and a red sari.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani who has penned Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

Saand Ki Aankh also stars Mukkabaaz breakthrough star Viineet Singh and director Prakash Jha in a pivotal roles.

Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a titles right dispute.

Saand Ki Aankh is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh and went on floors in Meerut in February.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 17:57:00 IST