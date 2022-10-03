The highly anticipated teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is finally out and we can not get over the chemistry between our Ram and Sita! Now that we have witnessed Kriti Sanon in a never seen avatar, Watching her play such diverse roles will surely skyrocket the actress’s already-hit career.

In the teaser, we saw Kriti in a lilac outfit, channeling the graceful Sita. While the revelation of her character was a sneak peek, she truly owned the screen space with her beauty in the iconic character of Sita and fans are really excited to see her coming as Janki Ji in the film. Talking about her character, during the teaser launch event Kriti shared, “I consider myself fortunate because very few actors get a chance to be a part of such a film, to play a part like this. I got it quite early in my life. I remember the last day of my shoot; I was very emotional because I didn’t want to leave the part. It’s been a dream experience. I just hope I don’t disappoint you all. I hope you like me.”

Kriti Sanon is on the top of her game, especially after her class performance in Mimi. The actress also won a prestigious award in Indian cinema- The best Actress Award at Filmfare. Now with Adipurush, Kriti Sanon has certainly placed herself among the A-listers of Bollywood. From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi and now Adipurush, Kriti Sanon is one actress who has always ruled over hearts with her phenomenal performances and proving herself in her multi-lingual period saga of Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’ in which she plays the iconic character of goddess Sita.

Other than Adipurush, Kriti’s upcoming line-up of films truly promises of continuing her lucky streak as Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath, are some of the most anticipated films of recent times. A film with Anurag Kashyap is also on the cards for the star, which will feature Kriti in a completely new avatar.

