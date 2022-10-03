Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut seek blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya for Adipurush
The teaser of Adipurush was launched at Ayodhya last night with much fanfare and razzmatazz. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, and is all set to release on January 12, 2023 in multiple languages.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings ahead of the teaser launch of Adipurush. They were accompanied by T-Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar.
But when the reactions began to pour in after the world had seen a glimpse of Om Raut’s teaser, reactions were surprisingly mixed. The teaser blew the Internet with pulsating and polarizing reactions. For some, expectations have soared, for more than some, shattered to smithereens.
This is Raut’s second Hindi film after the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which fetched Ajay Devgn his third National Award. It had Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist that chew up the scenery and all the flesh at his disposal, and enjoyed the taste of blood on his lips with unabandoned glee and glitter.