In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Pooja Hegde talks about the experience of working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and much more.

On the experience of working with Salman Khan

It was great working with him. The one thing I really admire about Salman sir is that he’s very honest, whatever is in his mind, he just says it. He’s very bindaas and at the same time, very real.

On being a Pan-India actor and managing time

It’s become second nature for me because I’m always shooting something or the other, sometimes I’m shooting in Chennai, or an ad in Bangalore or shooting a film in Hyderabad and Mumbai. I’m always jumping languages and managing all of this as an actor has become second nature.

On her prep as an actor and saying yes to the film

I came on board for this film a couple of years back and at that time the title was also completely different. Salman sir had seen Mohenjo Daro and told me we’d definitely work together but somehow it didn’t happen. I then did Housefull 4 with Sajid Nadiadwala sir and this film came along, it was the role of a Telugu girl. All of these years of working in Telugu films helped me a lot in my prep. When I went there, I wasn’t aware of the language, but now I am and today I dub for my own Telugu dialogues. So if I wanted to add something spontaneously on the sets, it was possible. Now I’m also a very of the mannerisms and the characteristics of the girls there. So it was easier that way.

On her journey in the entertainment industry

It has definitely been a roller coaster ride. It has had its ups and downs. Of course, when the roller coaster ride ends. your hair are a complete mess, but you have a smile plastered on your face from one year to another year. This has basically been my career.

On women’s role changing

It is definitely a great time to be an actor. I also want to tell different kind of stories about different kind of women.

On her favourite scene from the film

There are some little moments in the film, like when I struggle while calling him Bhai because everyone calls Salman sir Bhai. In real life and in reel life, everyone calls him Bhaijaan. The natural tendency is to call him Bhai but my character in the film Bhagyalaxmi doesn’t want to call him Bhai. That was something I found really funny and people are really liking that.

On upcoming films

I’m doing a film with Mahesh Babu and and then I have three more announcements in three different languages, which will happen very soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.