Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is merely days away from its theatrical release. With every passing day, the excitement for the film is rising to new heights, while the super hit songs of the film have been buzzing across the nation. Releasing on 21st April, the film will be coming to the theaters on the last day of Ramadan and not on EID which signifies the film will witness a great surge of audience coming to the theaters from the second day.

Salman Khan has always gifted his fans a blockbuster on the occasion of EID and fans also eagerly wait to celebrate this festival with the superstar. Marking its release on this auspicious occasion, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on the last day of Ramadan, Friday, 21st April, and not on EID. Certainly, the film will show its magic on the big screen from the second day, Saturday, 22nd April which makes it a perfect treat for the audience to enjoy over the weekend. The film will witness better box office figures from the second day as compared to its first day as fans of Salman Khan will be busy celebrating the last day of Ramadan.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.