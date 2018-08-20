Kevin Spacey's Billionaire Boys Club tanks at US box-office, earns merely $126 on opening day

Kevin Spacey’s latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, proved to be a box-office failure and managed to earn only $126 on its opening night in US cinemas. The indie film minted $162 on 18 August. It was his last film as an actor which he made before cases of sexual assault allegations surfaced against him in October last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billionaire Boys Club hit eight screens in select states across the United States and earned an average of $12.75 at each cinema. The movie is not expected to cross the $1000 mark as it wasn't shown in of the cinemas in either LA and New York.

The same report also mentions of a statement released by distributors in 2017: "We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour, that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two and a half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club, does not tarnish the release of the film."

Billionaire Boys Club is about young wealthy men based out of Los Angeles who run a Ponzi scheme, including Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton in lead roles.

Other companies elected to remove Spacey entirely from their productions; Sony Pictures and director Ridley Scott chose to reshoot large parts of All the Money in the World with Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role. House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital opted to remove Spacey from the final season and Netflix dropped a Gore Vidal biopic starring him.

