Baby Driver director Edgar Wright hints at possible sequel to the acclaimed 2017 film

Director Edgar Wright is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his hit film Baby Driver and has teased a possible sequel to it.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter to mark the occasion and said that a sequel could happen "soon".

'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon... pic.twitter.com/MgtRlPACau — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 28, 2018

"Baby Driver was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. So I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon," Wright tweeted.

Wright had previously, in 2017, alluded to the fact that he wants to do a sequel to Baby Driver. He had said, "Those talks are already in the works. The deal is being hammered out as we speak. So, hopefully, I'm going to at least write a second one. I've definitely got lots of ideas. Whether it's the next movie, I don't know. I'm just working that out at the moment, actually."

The crime action film featured Ansel Elgort as the protagonist Baby who works as a getaway driver. It also starred Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 10:56 AM