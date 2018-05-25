Rocketman: Elton John's biopic starring Kingsman actor Taron Egerton to hit theatres in May 2019

Rocketman, a biopic on living legendary musician Elton John, will release in cinemas on 17 May, 2019.

Taron Egerton, who starred in both Kingsman movies has been confirmed to portray John at various stages of his life, which includes a five-decade long career. Paramount Pictures has announced the musical movie will hit cinemas on 17 May, 2019, reports Deadline.

According to NME, Tom Hardy was originally going to play the Candle in the Wind singer, but he pulled out because he struggled to sing in the film.

Dexter Fletcher is directing the film and the script will be written by Lee Hall of Billy Elliot fame. John is producing it with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn alongside the singer's Rocket Pictures partner and husband David Furnish.

Shooting of the project will begin in August and Egerton will be singing some of John's most famous compositions himself for it.

Discussing the tone of the movie, the 28-year-old British actor has teased that it will be a 'fantasy musical' rather than a straightforward biopic, inspired by the musician's journey to the top.

It was reported that Elton John recently performed at the wedding reception of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

