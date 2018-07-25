The First trailer: New sci-fi series from House of Cards creator sees Sean Penn suit up for a mission to Mars

Hulu's forthcoming science fiction drama, The First, finds Sean Penn play an astronaut preparing to embark on a journey to Mars. The trailer opens with Penn looking into the sky, which then develops into some gorgeous, abstract shots of space and nature. Penn's voice marvels about the universe and goes on to quote Carl Sagan, "Every human being who ever was lived out their lives…on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam."

According to the official synopsis, the show is set in the near future (2030) and explores the challenges of humans' first mission to the red planet. The show has been described to give an intimate peek into the characters setting off to explore the unknown while also dealing with the psychological and physical toll it takes to achieve interplanetary colonisation.

According to Collider, Penn will be returning to television after a gap of 17 years with this show. The First has been created by Beau Willimon (also the creator of House of Cards). Collider reports that Natascha McElhone, Rey Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, and James Ransone also star in the show. The series is a co-production between Hulu and the British Channel 4.

Hulu will release The First on 14 September.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 19:04 PM