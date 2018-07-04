Kevin Spacey focus of three new sexual assault allegations in London, Scotland Yard investigating cases

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was considered one of the most revered talents in the industry, came into the bad light when a series of sexual misconduct allegations were hurled at him in 2017. The actor, known for his stellar performances in The Usual Suspects, Netflix's House of Cards, apologised for his misdeeds claiming he was "gay", which later brought in more ignominy to his credit.

Besides a string of allegations in the US, Spacey, in January 2018, was also accused by three men in London of sexual assault. Now, three more allegations have surfaced against the Academy Award winner, as reported by TMZ.

According to a report by Variety, the Scotland Yard has now confirmed that it is investigating three new allegations that date back to 1996. On 8 February, a man alleged that Spacey assaulted him in Lambeth, the same borough where the Old Vic Theatre is located, in 2008.

On 14 February, Spacey was alleged of sexual abuse by another man;. He claimed the House of Cards star assaulted him in Gloucester in 2013. And the third allegation comes from a man who says that back in 1996, Spacey sexually assaulted him, adds the Variety report. These allegations are new additions to the previous three cases that Scotland Yard has been investigating against the actor in London.

Following the previously reported allegations, Netflix decided to remove Spacey from its popular award-winning show House of Cards. Later, it was revealed that Spacey had harassed cast and crew members on the sets of the show. He was also ousted from Ridley Scott's 2017 film All the Money in the World. He was replaced by Christopher Plummer who later got an Academy Award nomination for the part in the film.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:26 PM