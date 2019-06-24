You are here:

Kesari: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's period drama to release in Japan on 16 August

After becoming one of the highest openers of this year, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari is all set to win hearts in Japan. The historical drama, which entered the 100 crore club in just seven days, will hit the big screens in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on 16 August.

The period drama, which also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Akshay who essayed the role of Havildar Ishar Singh announced the news on Twitter.

The flick, which is directed by Anurag Singh, hit the theatres on 21 March, giving fans a perfect Holi gift.

Kesari earned Rs. 21.06 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of the year before the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Akshay will soon be seen in Good News, Mission Mangal, and Sooryavanshi.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 17:11:45 IST