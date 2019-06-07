Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film mints Rs 31 cr on Day 2

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat had a successful second day at the domestic box office, grossing Rs 31 crore. There was a slight dip in earnings as it was a weekday. The total revenue generated by the film currently stands at Rs 71 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father and recorded Salman's biggest Eid opening at a staggering Rs 42.30 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film's evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas.

#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

Bharat has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Ali was ecstatic upon learning the opening day figures. “We always wanted to make a film for the entire country to come and celebrate the spirit of Eid and the first day only validates our intent and effort to make a film that India can be truly entertained by,” he said in a statement.

Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 12:29:05 IST

