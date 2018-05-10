Kedarnath, Parmanu: A timeline of KriArj Entertainment's legal tussle with Abhishek Kapoor, John Abraham

KriArj might be home to some of the biggest films of recent times (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pari), however, it has also been embroiled in multiple spats which have often ended in court. From its ongoing tussle with John Abraham Entertainment's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to its exit from Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Here's a look at how the legal battles unfolded and the similarities between them:

Kedarnath vs Kriarj

The dispute started with Kriarj accusing director Abhishek Kapoor of excessive wastage of resources during the shoot of the film in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Kapoor countered their claim by levelling an allegation of non-payment of dues against Kriarj.

There were reports of Prenaa Arora of KriArj being unhappy with the initial release date of the film, 21 December, which would've meant a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Abhishek was reportedly keen on releasing his film on the same day. All these factors led to a public fallout and ended with Ronnie Screwvala taking over the reigns from Kriarj.

Screwvala reportedly paid Rs 14 crore to Kriarj and Bhushan Kumar, and Rs 8 crore to Ekta Kapoor, to compensate them for their share. A few days later the shoot of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer was resumed. However, a few days later, Screwvala and Kapoor received copies of an agreement between Arora and three production houses, including Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, that they own the Indian theatrical rights of the film. The agreement stated that Arora had sold the rights of the films to three production houses, including Pooja Entertainment.

Kapoor then filed a police complaint against Arora but the matter was later resolved outside of court. A new release date was announced for Kedarnath, hinting at an agreement between all parties involved. The film now releases on 30 November.

Parmanu vs Kriarj

The tussle began when John Abraham's JA Entertainment terminated its contract with Kriarj and announced a new release date for the long-delayed film. Like the makers of Kedarnath, the the company accused Kriarj of non-payment of dues and providing the wrong transaction details. Abraham also accused the production house of concealing crucial information.

Kriarj refuted these claims and deemed the termination "illegal and invalid". After a public crossfire of allegations, criminal complaints and clarifications, both the companies moved the court to gain the rights of the film.

The court directed Prernaa Arora to to pay close to Rs 6 crore in two parts as fee to John Abraham’s company for completion and delivery of the film. KriArj Entertainment failed to pay the said sum following which JA Entertainment approached the court again, making matters worse for KriArj Entertainment.

Looking at the turn of events, things currently do not seem in favour of Kriarj and it is most likely out of involvement in Parmanu. With KriArj on the verge of exit from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, other parties involved will come together and discuss the film’s release. These parties include Zee, Vashu Bhagnani, JA Entertainment and Gothic Entertainment. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 10 May when all concerned parties submit their mutually agreed plan for the film’s release.

