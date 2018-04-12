You are here:

Kedarnath: Ronnie Screwvala takes over from KriArj Entertainment; second schedule to begin soon

FP Staff

Apr,12 2018 10:09:16 IST

After months of being in limbo, Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath is now ready to start filming the second schedule. The film, which marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead, has been taken over by producer Ronnie Screwvala. The film was earlier being bankrolled by KriArj Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar. However, its shooting came to halt after a very public fallout between the producers and director.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@itsSSR

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@itsSSR

Screwvala has reportedly paid KriArj and Kumar a sum of Rs 14 crore, while Ekta Kapoor, who was also one of the backers, has received Rs 8 crore from the producer, reports Mumbai Mirror. Screwvala confirmed the news and told the publication, "Kedarnath is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. It completely matches my vision of great stories that need to be told and I can’t wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year."

Kedarnath first landed in troubled waters after the budget was reportedly exceeded during the first leg. KriArj Entertainment had accused Abhishek of wasting film resources and therefore, straining the budget. Abhishek returned the favour by accusing the production house of non-payment of dues. The tiff had brought the film to a standstill. However, the director is now ready to pick up the slack after Screwvala's entry.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 10:09 AM

tags: #Abhishek Kapoor #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Ekta Kapoor #Kedarnath #KriArj Entertainment #Prernaa Arora #Ronnie Screwvala #Sara Ali Khan #Sushant Singh Rajput

also see

John Abraham vs KrijArj row: Actor's company denies reports of FIR being filed against him

John Abraham vs KrijArj row: Actor's company denies reports of FIR being filed against him

John Abraham files criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora, KriArj Entertainment; Parmanu co-producers call allegations false

John Abraham files criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora, KriArj Entertainment; Parmanu co-producers call allegations false

John Abraham-starrer Parmanu to get new release date as actor terminates contract with KriArj Entertainment

John Abraham-starrer Parmanu to get new release date as actor terminates contract with KriArj Entertainment