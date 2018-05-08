Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, to now release on 30 November; averts clash with Zero

Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Kedarnath, which was originally scheduled to release on 20 December, will now hit the screens three weeks early on 30 November.

#Kedarnath gets a new release date: 30 Nov 2018... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Abhishek Kapoor directs. pic.twitter.com/vPWoC6SKOy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ran into trouble after its co-producer KriArj Entertainment entered into a row with the director. Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment had accused Kapoor of excess wastage of resources during the shoot in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. On the other hand, Kapoor had hurled a counter-allegation of non-cooperation and non-payment of dues against KriArj Entertainment.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala came to Kapoor's rescue by compensating the old producers, KriArj Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures. Right when the shoot was resumed, Screwvala and Kapoor received copies of an agreement between Arora and three production houses, including Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, that they own the Indian theatrical rights of the film.

This prompted Kapoor to lodge a police complaint against Arora. However, now the makers seem to have reached an agreement and appear in control of the situation, since the release date has been announced via a poster on Twitter.

Initially, Kedarnath was scheduled to clash with Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, but now that has been averted. Also, with the status of Kedarnath in limbo, Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba was expected to be Sara's long awaited Bollywood debut. But now, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter will enter the Hindi film industry through Kedarnath.

