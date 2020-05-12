Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 registration process goes virtual: Here's how you can apply for the show

The ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has prompted the makers of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati go virtual. The show which is due to premiere later in the year has already begun its registration process and will soon hold auditions online, according to Hindustan Times.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the show for several years, shared details of registration process for the season 12 and the first question also premiered on 10 May.

KBC ka manch kar raha hai aapka intezaar. Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka teesra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hai 12 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/YnJfB6LY9c — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 11, 2020

The audition process has been divided into four parts – registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. The first round will happen between 9 to 22 May. Applicants, who clear the registration process, will be shortlisted through a computerised process, and will be reached by telephone for the next round.

Post this, the online audition will take place with the help of a general knowledge test and video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app, reports the Indian Express. And finally, the selected ones will be invited for a personalised video call, after which, only a few will get the chance to be on the stage.

Here is a step by step guide as to how you can register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12

Step 1: Sony TV will broadcast several questions from May 9 till May 22 at 9 pm daily. Interested participants will have to answer these questions using the SMS or Sony LIV app.

Step 2: You can also answer the questions through SMS (charges applied)

Step 3: Fill in your details on the form that appears on app.

Step 4: The selection will be done through a randomiser based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria.

Step 5: In case you get selected, you will receive a call from the makers for further assessment

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the promo for KBC season 12 was shot at Bachchan's house and was remotely directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

