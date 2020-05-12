Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Over 45,000 bookings worth Rs 16 crore made for special trains so far, says Indian Railways

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Over 45,000 bookings worth Rs 16 crore so far for special trains, says Indian Railways​ Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh. The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday. So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.

Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update Mamata Banerjee transfers present West Bengal health secy West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday transferred West Bengal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar, reports ANI. Narayan Swaroop Nigam, erstwhile Transport Secretary has been appointed as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department vice Vivek Kumar, until further order, the state government said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Glenmark begins phase 3 of trials on antiviral tablet in India for COVID-19 treatment Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir for coronavirus treatment, becoming the first company in the country to do so, reports ANI.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Indian Naval ship reaches Maldives to discharge medical supplies The Indian Naval Ship Kesari reached Male port in Maldives, the first destination under Mission Sagar on Tuesday. It will discharge 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift from the people of India to the people of Maldives during the coronavirus outbreak. #WATCH Indian Naval Ship Kesari reaches Malé port in Maldives, the first destination under #MissionSagar. It will discharge 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift from people of India to the people of Maldives. pic.twitter.com/i7aoAX1HKk — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Manesar plant The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Operations at both Manesar and Gurugram facilities were suspended since 22 March. "Production has commenced at the Manesar plant and the first car would roll out today (Tuesday)," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman R C Bhargava told PTI. The facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently, he added. When asked about the timeline of full-swing operations, Bhargava said that would depend on government regulations like when two shifts would be allowed, when manpower could be increased and when supply chain would become fitter. “There are many variables involved." On restarting manufacturing activities at Gurugram facility, he said "it will start, but not yet".

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Mandatory for passengers to have Aarogya Setu app, says railways ministry The Railway Ministry in a tweet on Tuesday said it is compulsory for all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app before commencing their journey. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for passengers availing these train services made no mention of it, while the Press Information Bureau statement on Monday had only “advised” them to use the contact tracing app, reports Scroll.in Indian Railways is going to start few passenger trains services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey



Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Gurugram opens new dedicated COVID-19 hospital



In order to deal with rising COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, a new COVID-19 only facility has opened up in Manesar, Gurugram. This has happened as a coming together of Medanta – The Medicity, Fortis, Artemis and Medeor. The facility was opened to the public on Monday by Kundu, Haryana’s Additional Chief secretary and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along with Ashok Sangwan, IAS, Commissioner, Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, MCG Commissioner, Gurugram and Amit Khatri, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car A migrant labourer was killed while another seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said. A group of migrant labourers told the police that they were headed towards their native village in Bihar's Purnia district from Punjab's Ludhiana on foot when the incident occurred. The driver of the car fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident, the police said, adding that they have got inputs about the vehicle and the driver would be nabbed soon. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (25) while the injured labourer was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment, they said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Rupee falls 22 paise to 75.95 against US dollar in early trade The rupee depreciated 22 paise to 75.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and weak opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said the local unit opened weak against the greenback tracking gains in the US dollar. Moreover, sell-off in domestic equities and rising coronavirus cases in the country weighed on investor sentiment. The local unit opened at 75.89, then lost further ground and fell to 75.95 against the US dollar, down 22 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.73 against the US dollar on Monday.

Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection, according to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, reports ANI.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh. The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday.

The Railway Ministry in a tweet said it is compulsory for all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app before commencing their journey. Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

As part of Samudra Setu Mission, Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail again from Maldives capital of Male on Friday bringing back residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep. The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indians to Kochi on Sunday.

The ship, in its second ferry, was scheduled to bring people to Tuticorin but destination was changed since necessary approvals from Tamil Nadu government were not received.

With 47 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state climbed to 4,305, said the health department.

Two new COVID-19 deaths took the toll across the state to 151.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 70,756 after more 3,604 individuals tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry on Tuesday. The COVID-19 toll reached 2,293 across the nation.

The figure includes 46,008 active cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate stood at 31.7 percent after 22,454 COVID-19 patients were cured of the infectious disease.

With passenger train services set to begin from Tuesday, the Indian Railways on Monday said reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers within three hours.

Within minutes after booking started, all tickets across the three AC classes were sold out for Mumbai Central-New Delhi special train till 18 May, The Times of India reported.

The government released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on Monday.

"This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis," the finance ministry said in a statement Monday.

The grant was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and an equal first installment of the grant was issued by the Centre to states on 14 March.

On Monday, the Centre released advance payments of over Rs 1,276 crore to Kerala, followed by over Rs 952 crore to Himachal Pradesh and over Rs 638 crore to Punjab. Assam received Rs 631 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 491 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 423 crore, and West Bengal got Rs 417 crore.

As India registered a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual interaction with chief ministers said that the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural India and that the country will have to devise a "balanced strategy" to deal with the pandemic and step up the economic activities in a gradual manner.

Separately, the Union health ministry observed that some relatively large outbreaks have been noticed in particular locations and it is important to focus on containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage.

The government also said the coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu is secure as it was designed keeping in mind privacy of people and is playing a crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19.

Record jump in number of cases takes total infections to 67,152

In a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country,the health ministry said that a record number of 4,213 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, taking the total cases to 67,152 and death toll to 2,206.

As many as 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured till now, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 percent. Also 1,559 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in one day, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections (22,171) and fatalities (832) with Gujarat following with 8,194 cases and 493 deaths.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.10 pm, put the nationwide tally of confirmed cases much higher at 70,480, showing an increase of more than 6,000 cases since Sunday morning. It showed 2,217 deaths and more than 22,000 recoveries so far.

Maharashtra reported 1,230 new cases, taking the state tally to 23,401, while its death toll rose to 868 after 36 more fatalities. Tamil Nadu reported 798 new cases and six more deaths on Monday. Mumbai's case count reached 14,355 with 791 new cases detected on Monday, while its death toll is 528 now with 20 more fatalities. At least 57 new cases were reported from the city's Dharavi slums.

Gujarat saw 347 fresh cases and 20 more fatalities, including 268 cases and 19 deaths in Ahmedabad itself. In the National Capital also, more than 300 new cases were detected.

Fresh cases were reported from various other states as well including Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha

Health ministry advocates strong containment measures

Asked if there has been community transmission of COVID-19 in India, joint secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said "Some clusters have been found here (in the country), and in some cases in some particular locations relatively large outbreaks have also been noticed," adding that it was important to focus on containment measures so that the country does not reach the stage of community transmission.

Agarwal said the government's focus is on identifying pockets which have been reporting a larger number of cases so that strong containment measures can be implemented.

He also said that people who develop coronavirus symptoms should not go into hiding and come forward to report so that they get timely treatment and also do not spread the infection to their family members and others.

Ajay Sawhney, Chairman, Empowered Group 9, which deals with technology and data management, said the Aarogya Setu app has been developed to alert people before they come in contact with infected patients and to alert the health system. Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through the app and it is secure,used only for health interventions and does not reveal identity of people, he said. Around 1.4 lakh Aarogya Setu users have been alerted via Bluetooth contact tracing about possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected patients, Sawhney said.

States demand greater freedom in deciding lockdown guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the fifth virtual meeting with chief ministers of states to discuss strengthening the containment strategy and gradual resumption of economic activities as the third phase of the nationwide lockdown draws to an end on 17 May.

Economic activities in India are set to "gather steam", Modi told the chief ministers, while asserting that the country will have to devise a "balanced strategy" to revive the economy and deal with COVID-19 with a sharp focus on ensuring that rural areas remain free from the pandemic, sources told PTI.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister also asserted that the world has fundamentally changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity.

"Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing," he said.

Modi also thanked the chief ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against the pandemic and asked chief ministers to share by 15 May a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd phase are not needed in the fourth," he said.

Chief ministers of at least three states demanded that states be given greater freedom in deciding lockdown guidelines. Some chief ministers also sought measures to expand the testing infrastructure, while many of them also demanded fiscal support for the states due to the pandemic having hit hard various revenue-generating economic activities

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh pitched for the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, but with a carefully crafted exit strategy backed by economic empowerment of states to save lives and secure livelihood. The decision on designating red, orange/yellow and green zones should be left to the states, which are more cognizant of the ground realities, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated the demand that states be allowed to determine green, red and orange zones and the level of economic activity permissible in the state. He also demanded Rs. 30,000 crore for implementing relief and welfare schemes.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked for the resumption of economic activities in all parts of the National Capital barring the containment zones.

Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during video conference meet with PM Modi today #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AP0AJCvGTp — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

During the meeting, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a cautious approach must be taken while making any decision on the lockdown as the infection was expected to peak in May or June. He also demanded that central armed forces be deployed in the state as the police were under a lot of pressure and there were rising number of cases among police personnel. Thackeray also suggested that local trains be restarted for those providing essential services.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that states face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines. He also demanded that states be allowed to resume metro ail services in cities, apart from those in the red zones.

States face different challenges & therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during video conference with PM Narendra Modi today #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Vto44faona — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

However, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Telangana opposed the resumption of train services from Tuesday and asked the Centre to push it back.

"We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from 12 May. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to 31 May in my state," Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami told Modi during the virtual meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on one hand, the Centre wants strict enforcement of the lockdown, on the other, it is resuming train services.

According to the statement, Modi said that the resumption of rail services was needed to rev up economic activity, but all routes will not be opened.

The Home Ministry earlier said that only asymptomatic people with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in 15 trains to be operational from Tuesday. Online bookings began for these trains on Monday evening, after some delay due to a technical glitch, and some routes got fully booked within ten minutes.

The Railways have been running 'migrant special' trains for ferrying migrant workers since May 1, but this will be the first time in nearly 50 days that the general public can also undertake train journeys even though flight and inter-state bus services remain suspended as of now till May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The first phase of the nationwide lockdown began on 25 March, which was supposed to be of 21 days, but it got extended later till 3 May and then further till 17 May with some relaxation.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 11:46:08 IST

