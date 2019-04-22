Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to clash with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah on Eid 2020

While Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will share the screen for the big Eid release this year, Bharat, it seems that the two stars are set to lock horns next year at the same time.

With Katrina coming on board Sooryavanshi, Eid 2020 is all set to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes of the year.

Akshay Kumar, who will play the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, announced on Monday that Katrina has been added to Shetty's ever-expanding cop-verse.

Back in March, the actor had shared that his film has booked the Eid 2020 slot for its big release. Later that month, Salman too confirmed that his film opposite Alia Bhatt, Inshallah, is set to hit screens on the same day.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salman stated, "We will come on Eid, next year." He added that he will start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project only after the completion of Dabangg 3, since the film is scheduled for a December 2019 release.

In the last seven years, Salman has had seven blockbusters releasing on Eid.

Wanted (2009)

Dabangg (2010)

Bodyguard (2011)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kick (2014)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Sultan (2016)

Hence, with Akshay taking the Eid slot, the move might break Salman's dominion over the holiday.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 09:52:37 IST

