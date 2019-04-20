Bharat: Salman Khan offers glimpse into his character's four-decade journey with new motion poster

After sharing his various looks from Bharat, actor Salman Khan took to social media to share a motion poster of his forthcoming film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in supporting roles.

The motion poster is a collage of all the five posters shared over the past week in chronological order. Beginning with 1964, where Salman is seen as a young circus performer, the posters take us to 2010, in which he can be seen as a 70-year-old.

Looking forward to the trailer... New poster of #Bharat... Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar... 5 June 2019 release. #Eid2019#BharatThisEidpic.twitter.com/XqabUH26J2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

Bharat will trace the journey of a man, spanning four decades. Hence, Salman will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his character's life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser, that gives glimpses into the various phases of the film. An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated to release on the occasion of Eid on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 13:30:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.