Kartik Aaryan on working with Alaya F in Freddy: 'She is a quick learner, she is very responsible'
While audience and critics are busy heaping praises for the actress, her co-star from Freddy talks really highly of Alaya F.
Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently enjoying the success of Freddy’s release as she is being praised and adored by all. She is a huge hit amongst the cinema buffs as Kainaaz, her character in Freddy and they can’t get enough of her talent. She has played such a demanding role at such a young age and has been praised by all. Alaya F has proven herself to be the dark horse of the film industry with her performance in Freddy.
While audience and critics are busy heaping praises for the actress, her co-star from Freddy talks really highly of Alaya F. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan said “She is a quick learner. She is very responsible. There are only very few actors who easily understand directions. Some take 2 or 3 takes, She is someone who comes up and says ‘If we can increase it a bit, or lower down the thought process a bit’, So she can just change the meter and she can just enact a scene like that, which is a great quality that she has”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in films like ‘U Turn’, ‘Sri’, and ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ which was recently world premiered at Marrakech International Film Festival.
From the grin to the grim, Kartik Aaryan is all set to make that audacious leap from the goofy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the grisly in Freddy where he plays a scary psychopath. In a freewheeling interview with Firstpost, Kartik spoke of his goals as an actor and why it is important for him to step out of his comfort zone once in a while.
