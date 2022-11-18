Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan’s most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy ’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Alaya F, talking about how she prepared for the role said, “Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for Freddy, it was completely different. I was shooting for another film in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule got extended. So, as soon as I wrapped that shoot and came back to Bombay, I was on the sets of Freddy the very next day. There was zero time in between. So, this time around, my prep happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing up when I would run to my acting coach to try and prep for the next day! Luckily I was surrounded by the most talented and skilled team so with their support and guidance, I figured Kainaaz out!”

Sharing a sneak peek about her character, the actor added, “My character Kainaaz is a very interesting one for sure. She has so many layers and so much complexity. It was such a joy playing her, I learned a lot through the experience.”

Be #ReadyForFreddy exclusively with Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd December

