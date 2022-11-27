Kartik Aaryan had a blockbuster 2022 with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He now has lots and lots more to look forward to in 2023. He has Shehzada coming up, Satyprem Ki Katha coming up, Hera Pheri 3, Captain India, and a film with Kabir Khan. He closes 2022 with a somewhat esoteric and eccentric Freddy. And in an interaction at the News18 Showreel, he got candid about his journey and lots more.

He said, “It’s been a tough journey, be it my hits or misses. This has been a game changing year for me. 99% of the times, my judgement about my films is correct. All the choices that have been made by me are self-made decisions.”

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said, “A lot of people didn’t believe that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 would reach where it did. We, the team, were very confident and we thought that this film will open up the theatres again.” Somewhere down the line, I have a connect with the audience that I’ve done films that they are being entertained by.” He also admits that there are critics and he says, “Bolne wale bolte rahenge, mein successful films deta rahunga.”

When asked about his parents’ reaction when he broke the news of wanting to become an actor, Aaryan said, “My parents are doctors. They wanted me to be a doctor, too. I wanted to come to Mumbai and become an actor, and my family wouldn’t have even allowed it. So, engineering in Mumbai was only an excuse to come to the city. I’ve got a lot of At/kt during my academics.”

