Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 38th birthday with family

View this post on Instagram Family fun ❤️ #birthdaygirl #bebo #ourrockstar 🌟 #lafamilia A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Sister Karisma posted pictures of Kareena's birthday which was brought in with friends and family. Captioning one of the images as 'My Pillar', Kapoor posted intimate pictures of the nights celebrations.

Badhai Ho makers release first song 'Badhaaiyan Tenu'

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho dropped its first track on 20 September titled 'Badhaaiyan Tenu.' Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy, Jordan, this song is a hilarious depiction of Khurrana's utter embarrassment at his mother's untimely pregnancy. As neighbours, friends and acquaintances extend their awkward congratulations, Khurrana's family reacts in different ways. Khurrana winces, Sanya bursts into peals of laughter and Gajraj Rao chooses to face them head-on.

Sacred Games 2 may get postponed

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

While Netflix announced the launch of the second season of Sacred Games on 21 September, reports surfaced on the probable delay in the shoot of the second installment. DNA reported that though Sacred Games garnered rave reviews, the viewership of the series has been limited. Having been made on a considerable budget, the OTT platform which backed the project reportedly want to meet the makers to discuss the budget of the second season before shooting can go on the floors.

Angad Bedi to guest star on No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia announced on 20 September that her husband Angad Bedi was to feature as a guest for the third season of her audio chat show on Saavn. The previous two seasons of No Filter Neha has had celebrity guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and Ranveer Singh among others. Dhupia has also hosted another talk show in Vogue BFFs.

Manmarziyaan earns Rs 21.40 crore in first week at the box office

Despite popular genre, well-like soundtrack and youth-centric content, #Manmarziyaan doesn’t register an impact at the BO... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.45 cr, Thu 1.72 cr. Total: ₹ 21.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2018

The opening week of Manmarziyaan saw the film earn a total of Rs 21.40 crore at the box office. The Anurag Kashyap directorial charts a compelling love triangle between Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Jalebi — New song 'Mujhme' releases

Here it is guys, so happy to share my new song for the movie #Jalebi ..... #mujhme for all you lovely people. Composed by the brilliant Samuel and Akanksha. Thank you ⁦@MaheshNBhatt⁩ and Mukesh ji 😃😃😃 https://t.co/lwHPtCWnOW — Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) September 21, 2018

Singer Shilpa Rao tweeted Jalebi's new song 'Mujhme'. The intense, soulful track is an anthem for broken, separated lovers. The Samuel Shetty-Akanksha Nandrekar track is lent a haunting, forlorn tone by Rao's husky rendition.

Ralph Breaks The Internet makers release new trailer

ICYMI: Watch the new trailer for #RalphBreaksTheInternet. pic.twitter.com/wcebrimG5u — Ralph Breaks the Internet (@wreckitralph) September 21, 2018

The new trailer of Ralph Breaks The Internet charts the story of Ralph (John C Reilly) and Vanellope's online journey in search of a broken part that will save Vanellope's game. As they surf the net, they go through the typical pattern of most internet users — cats, babies, weird ads about trimming belly fat, Disney princesses, and more.

