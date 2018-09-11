Badhaai Ho trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta in a hilarious story of an untimely pregnancy

Badhaai Ho, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra as the lead pair, promises to be a hilarious narrative of an untimely pregnancy.

In the trailer, Khurranas's character is in for a rude shock when he discovers that his parents, played by veterans Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, are pregnant.

The makers released the trailer on 11 September and if it is any hint of the upcoming Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directorial, Badhaai Ho is going to be a laugh-athon.

Gajraj Rao is on-point (as always). His nervous and apologetic glances will make most audiences giggle. Special shout out to the adorable chemistry between him and Neena Gupta.

As his neighbours jeer at his 'hidden talent' and his mother (Surekha Sikri) screams at him for his irresponsibility, Rao still manages to sweetly coax his wife to not cry, "Gussa thook de, tere chehre pe bilkul na suhaata yeh." The gesture is rebutted by an exasperated reply from Gupta. "Ek to tum aisi baatein karo mat. Inhi sab baaton ka natija hai yeh," she says pointing at her belly.

Badhaai Ho will trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household. It releases in theatres on 19 October, 2018. Watch the trailer here.

