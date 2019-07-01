Kareena Kapoor Khan starts shooting for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium; look as cop unveiled

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with JP Dutta's Refugee (2000), has completed 19 years in Bollywood. To mark the occasion, the makers of Angrezi Medium unveil the actress' look from the upcoming film. She plays a cop in the film directed by Homi Adajania.

She is seen wearing an army green shirt with a police badge tucked on her waistband.

Check out the look here

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from #AngreziMedium... She plays a cop in the film... Stars Irrfan Khan... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Currently being filmed in #London... Kareena completes 19 years in industry today [#Refugee released on 30 June 2000]. pic.twitter.com/neqQ08oCDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

Dinesh Vijan, who is bankrolling the movie, congratulates the actress on completing 19 years in the film business, describing her character as "bold, beautiful and badass."

"19 years and still reinventing herself! That’s why Kareena is Kareena. Seeing her on set is exhilarating, especially since she’s playing a character she hasn’t before. Bold, beautiful and badass, Kareena in Angrezi Medium is going to be unmissable," Vijan said in a statement.

Angrezi Medium marks the comeback of Irrfan Khan on the big screen, post his treatment for neuroendocrine tumor in London.

The film, which also stars Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on 5 April. The film is being shot in London currently. Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin respectively in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Irrfan was last seen in Karwaan, alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen next in Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is slated to release on 28 December.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 09:46:15 IST