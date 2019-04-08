Angrezi Medium first look: Irrfan Khan introduces his 'sweet', simple character from Homi Adajania's film

Hours after hints of Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement (thanks to Radhika Madan) in Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium, protagonist Irrfan Khan shared the first look of the film via social media.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Dressed in a simple kurta, Irrfan stands before a sweet shop titled Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar (also known as GMB), founded in the 1900s. Following his period of recuperation from a neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan's maiden project is this sequel of Hindi Medium. His character is called Mr Champakji in the feature. Radhika plays Irrfan's daughter in the film and the makers are negotiating for another actress to join the cast opposite Khan. Rumours are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan may take up the role, especially after Madan tagged the actress in her post.

Hindi Medium starred Saba Qamar (Pakistani actress) and Irrfan in lead roles and narrated the tale of a couple’s struggle to get their daughter's admission in an English medium school. The movie garnered praise from critics and audience alike, and went on to become one of the top grossers of 2017.

