Irrfan Khan opens up on his journey towards recovery: I'm taking baby steps to merge my healing with work

Irrfan Khan, who has been battling neuroendocrine tumour for over a year, returned to India in April. He has since been shooting for the sequel of widely acclaimed 2017 film Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium, alongside Radhika Madan.

The actor penned a note for fans who had been enquiring about his health, thanking them for the support they have extended towards him through his journey of healing.

"Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both," he wrote in a statement.

He continued, "I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey."

He ended the note with Rilke's poem, 'I Live My Life', "I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God's primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don't know if I'm a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song."

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also feature in the film as a cop.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 12:41:44 IST

