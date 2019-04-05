Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani pose as 'Awesome Foursome'

While the shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good News is underway, a new picture from the sets is currently making news.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and gave the fans an insight into the fun times from the sets with a caption that said, "Awesome foursome." In the said picture, Akshay Kumar is balancing himself on Kareena's lap, who is sitting on a wheelchair while Kiara and Diljit smile for the camera.

In the film, Kareena and Akshay will be seen as a couple who are trying to have their first baby while Kiara and Diljit will be the younger married Punjabi couple. Earlier this year in January, both Kareena and Akshay participated in the viral #10YearChallenge and announced that they have finally begun shooting for Good News.

Kareena and Akshay will star together on screen nearly after a decade were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq (2009). They have also co-starred in films like Tashan and Aitraaz.

Akshay Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen and working with Diljit for the first time. He said, “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen." as reported by NDTV

Raj Mehta’s directorial Good News is scheduled to open in theatres on 19 July.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 14:07:39 IST