Irrfan Khan begins Angrezi Medium shoot; producer Dinesh Vijan says 'surreal to have him back on set'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who had taken a break from work after his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis last year, started shooting for his next film, Angrezi Medium earlier today (6 April). The movie is a follow up to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium and is being directed by Homi Adajania.

A few photos of Irrfan from the sets of his upcoming project in Udaipur surfaced online. The stills show the actor in a brown and white striped shirt and grey pants. In one of the photos, Irrfan is even seen riding a scooter.

In a detailed official statement, producer Dinesh Vijan mentioned that the entire team got emotional as the 52-year-old actor gave his first shot. “Having him (Irrfan) back on the set was a surreal feeling, he’s undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave the first shot, everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted," he added.

He further told that he's been wanting to collaborate with Khan for the longest time and now that he has returned, his first day was better than what he had dreamt of. Unlike the film’s team, Irrfan was his usual self. Vijan said, “Irrfan was his usual self…wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak and his improvisations brought the house down. It was just like the first day of Hindi Medium.”

Hindi Medium was one of the most successful films of 2017 and won critical acclaim as well. Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, it also featured Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

Angrezi Medium will revolve around Irrfan’s on-screen daughter who goes to London for higher studies. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is being reportedly signed for a pivotal role, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan has been confirmed to play his daughter in the film.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 11:10:40 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.