You are here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt may star in Karan Johar's next directorial

FP Staff

Aug,07 2018 11:27:51 IST

Karan Johar is gearing up for his next directorial project following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and confirmed the fact that the screenplay has been completed. In a report published by Koi Moi, it said that Ranveer Singh is rumoured to play the lead. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film which will be in works next year. Kareena has been roped in to play the role of Ranveer's sister, while Bhatt has been roped in opposite to him.

The same report also mentions that this KJo movie will be about the Mughal dynasty, featuring a star cast of two-hero and three-heroines. The role for Ranveer's younger brother is still up for grabs as because apparently Ranbir turned it down later.

Johar is currently working with historians for research purposes and the official announcement is expected roll-out in a few weeks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Ranveer Singh (C), Alia Bhatt (R). Images via Twitter @KareenaOnline, @RanveerOfficial, @Aliaa08

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Ranveer Singh (C), Alia Bhatt (R). Images via Twitter @KareenaOnline, @RanveerOfficial, @Aliaa08

Talking about new ventures, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-drama Simmba; Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, starrer Brahmastra and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working on Good News, opposite to Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:27 AM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #Buzpatrol #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Karan Johar #Kareena Kapoor #Ranveer Singh

also see

Dhadak box office collection: Shashank Khaitan's adaptation of Sairat expected to cross Rs 60 cr in second week

Dhadak box office collection: Shashank Khaitan's adaptation of Sairat expected to cross Rs 60 cr in second week

Rajkummar Rao names Varun Dhawan's October, Alia Bhatt's Raazi his favourite films of 2018 so far

Rajkummar Rao names Varun Dhawan's October, Alia Bhatt's Raazi his favourite films of 2018 so far

Kalank's third shooting schedule abruptly halted after Andheri set collapses due to heavy rainfall

Kalank's third shooting schedule abruptly halted after Andheri set collapses due to heavy rainfall