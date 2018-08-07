Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt may star in Karan Johar's next directorial

Karan Johar is gearing up for his next directorial project following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and confirmed the fact that the screenplay has been completed. In a report published by Koi Moi, it said that Ranveer Singh is rumoured to play the lead. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film which will be in works next year. Kareena has been roped in to play the role of Ranveer's sister, while Bhatt has been roped in opposite to him.

The same report also mentions that this KJo movie will be about the Mughal dynasty, featuring a star cast of two-hero and three-heroines. The role for Ranveer's younger brother is still up for grabs as because apparently Ranbir turned it down later.

Johar is currently working with historians for research purposes and the official announcement is expected roll-out in a few weeks.

Talking about new ventures, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-drama Simmba; Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, starrer Brahmastra and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working on Good News, opposite to Akshay Kumar.

