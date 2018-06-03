Akshay Kumar to star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's next; Raj Mehta roped in as director

With Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release Veere Di Wedding becoming the third highest opener of 2018, the actress appears to be ready with her next project already.

Kareena Kapoor has signed her next film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, according to a report by DNA. The as-of-yet untitled film will reportedly star Akshay Kumar and will be directed by Raj Mehta. This will mark the return of the pair of Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar after 2009's Kambakkht Ishq.

The actress has previously made special appearances in two of Akshay Kumar's films — Gabbar Is Back and Brothers. The upcoming project will reportedly cast the actors in a full-fledged lead roles.

"The makers have roped in Akshay Kumar to play the male lead. The story is about two couples and they were looking for a senior actor opposite Bebo. Akshay was their first choice and he loved the script. He discussed the film with Karan, and the modalities were worked out immediately," sources revealed to DNA.

Kareena Kapoor was reportedly very "happy" when Karan told her that Akshay is on-board for the project. "When Karan told Bebo they were casting Akshay opposite her, she was extremely happy. Both of them have been great friends and their reunion on screen was only a matter of time," sources told DNA.

The story of the project is said to be about a married couple trying to have a baby, reported DNA. The film will be a unique take on love and relationship and will also feature another couple. The producers haven't zeroed in on the cast of the other couple yet, stated DNA.

Filming for the untitled project reportedly starts in November after Akshay Kumar finishes shooting for Housefull 4.

Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Veere Di Wedding, which released on Friday. Akshay Kumar was seen in Pad Man and is gearing up for his next release Kesari.

