Rajkummar Rao names Varun Dhawan's October, Alia Bhat's Raazi his favourite films of 2018 so far

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the actors who are redefining the meaning of quality cinema in Bollywood and when it came to picking his favorite movie from the first half of 2018, the acclaimed actor chose Varun Dhawan’s October and Alia Bhatt's Raazi over other mainstream titles.

In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Rajkummar was given a pool of names like Padmaavat, Padman, Raazi, Sanju, Race 3 and October. He instantly replied, “I liked all these films. I like Raazi. But I actually liked October," before adding, "Shoojit Sircar is a director I would love to work with.”

Rajkummar also showed an inclination towards doing another movie with Hansal Mehta, the man behind projects like City Lights, Aligarh, Simran, and Omerta.

In Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, Alia plays a young Kashmiri woman who is persuaded by her father and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to spy on Pakistan before the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For the adaptation of Harinder S Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, Alia’s preparation included reading a few portions of the novel, learning to speak Urdu and Morse code, and driving a Jonga jeep.

While talking to Firstpost, Varun spilled some beans on how he scored a film with Sircar — “It has taken me time to be offered films like October and Sui Dhaaga. In the past, Shoojit never called me to his office to offer a film. I reached this level of importance only after my tenth film."

Varun believes that October has opened a new vista for him and has changed him both as an actor and as a human being. The impact has been so severe that these days he often re-looks at his previous performances and nitpicks faults.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 19:14 PM