Brahmastra: Nagarjuna may join Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

After delivering a smashing blockbuster with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Kapoor has been prepping and shooting for the film with the fellow actors for quite some time. Now, it is reported that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Nagarjuna will start working for the film from 10 July. He was reportedly meaning to do a Hindi film and was waiting for an interesting script. But when Brahmastra was offered to him, he readily agreed to do it as Bachchan, his favourite actor and friend, also stars in the film. No official confirmation regarding this development has come in either from Nagarjuna's end or the makers of Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna debuted in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva in 1990 and since then, has starred in films like Khuda Gawah, Zakhm and LOC, that was his last Hindi film.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's self-proclaimed "most ambitious" project so far. It will be made at a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore and is touted to be a trilogy chronicling the life of a superhero (Kapoor), as stated by one of the film's co-producers Namit Malhotra in 2017.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:27 PM