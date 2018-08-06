You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses lifetime business of Baahubali 2 in Australia

Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Australia and become the third highest grossing Hindi film according to Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Sanju grossed Rs 430.50 crore, netting Rs 341.22 crore in India and Rs 140 crore in the overseas market, marking total collection at 570.50 crores. It crossed PK's Rs 340.8 crore domestic business, making it third highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 510.99 crore and Dangal’s Rs 387.38 crore, reports The Indian Express.

Adarsh even gave a week by week break up of Sanju's box-office earnings. Terming it as an "all time blockbuster", Adarsh's numbers showed that the film opened with huge earnings and the following weeks continued doing well as compared to Hindi films' box-office standards.

#Sanju biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr Week 3: ₹ 31.62 cr Week 4: ₹ 10.48 cr Week 5: ₹ 3.94 cr Total: ₹ 341.22 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself and got enlisted among the highest grossing films of the year.

Also read: Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Rajkumar Hirani's PK to become third highest grosser

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 13:12 PM