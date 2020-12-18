Karan Johar tells Narcotics Control Bureau no drugs were consumed in the 2019 Bollywood party at his home
Karan Johar has responded to NCB's notice issued to him for his alleged 2019 'drug party' video
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, in his response to the notice issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has claimed that no drug was consumed during a party at his house last year, an official said on Friday.
The anti-drugs agency had issued the notice to Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party hosted at his residence, the official said.
"Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice," he said.
"In the reply, Johar maintained that no drug was consumed at the party," the official added.
The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of a party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars last year, he said.
The complaint was about movie stars apparently seen in a ''drugged'' state in the video.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had sent the video to the NCB and his complaint was marked to the agency's Mumbai zonal unit, he said.
Sirsa had claimed that he had registered a complaint about this video with the Mumbai police in August last year, but no probe was conducted.
After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.
The central agency has been conducting an anti-drugs probe that began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.
also read
Anil Kapoor, Netflix India say actors in AK vs AK are playing themselves, do not represent IAF
"My character is in uniform because he's an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences and portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father," said Anil Kapoor in video message.
NCB arrests absconding accused in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
The Narcotics Control Bureau also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a bureau official said.
Hrithik Roshan's imposter case involving Kangana Ranaut transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch four years after FIR
In 2016, Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID.