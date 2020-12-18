NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over video of 2019 party allegedly showing drug consumption
NCB has sought details from Karan Johar about the video by 18 December to check its veracity, an official said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday.
The notice has been sent to Johar to check the video's veracity, an NCB official said.
"We have sought details about the video from Johar by 18 December," he said."His (Johar's) representative can come (to NCB office) with the details or explanation about the video," the official added.
The central agency is conducting an anti-drugs probe that began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.
The video, which also shows several top stars, is being investigated as part of NCB's probe, the official said.
The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of a party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars last year, the official said.
The complaint was about movie stars apparently seen in a ''drugged'' state in the video.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had sent the video to NCB and his complaint was marked to the agency's Mumbai zonal unit, the official said.
Sirsa had claimed that he had registered a complaint about this video with the Mumbai police in August last year but no probe was conducted.
After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Margot Robbie's production banner inks first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios
Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Mank movie review: David Fincher’s Netflix film is a deeply personal tale of a writer and his greatest work
There is a romance to Mank that seems like a cinephile’s love letter to the motion picture, but it is tinged with the maturity of a seasoned artist.
Darbaan movie review: Rabindranath Tagore revisited in Bollywood to bitter-sweet albeit insubstantial effect
Darbaan works up to a point, but does not have the depth and social insights of the Bengali film starring Uttam Kumar that was also adapted from Tagore's Khokababur Pratyabartan.