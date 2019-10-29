Karan Johar revisits SRK's Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: He's a deeply confused character, didn't do much in the film

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently opened up about the flaws in his film and its characters in an interview with Mid-Day. The film turned 21 this year and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

Johar pointed that there are many loopholes in the backstory of Khan's character. "Rahul doesn't stand for very much. He's a deeply confused character, doesn't know what he wants and, really, didn't do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him - his dead wife's spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh's personal charisma."

He said that the other characters were also one-dimensional, adding that the audience never found out what Rahul or anyone else in the film did for a living.

Johar further said that the 2019 version of Rahul would be someone who is strong and more assured. The filmmaker said he would give the character "a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]."

"Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He'll know that she likes him and he'd address that with her. If Tina were to die, he'd come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping," he added.

Johar's last directorial release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai. He made his OTT directorial debut with Netflix's anthology Lust Stories, which received an International Emmy Award nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini Series. His short featured Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

The filmmaker is gearing up for his next film, a historial drama Takht, which has Ranveer Singh, Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. He will also helm another Netflix anthology titled Ghost Stories.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 11:27:53 IST