Mardaani 2 teaser: Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy tackles crimes against women in upcoming drama

FP Staff

Sep 30, 2019 12:10:35 IST

A teaser trailer of Mardaani 2, the sequel to the 2014 film, was released by Yash Raj Films on 30 September. The teaser will be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film, War, out on 2 October. Rani Mukerji returns as the feisty, no-nonsense cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy, who aims to fight crimes against women. Her character busted a child trafficking racket in the first instalment.

She can be heard saying, "Ab tu kisi ladki ko haath bhi laga ke toh dikha. Tujhe itna maarungi, ki teri twacha se teri umar ka pataa nahi chalega (Try touching even a single girl now. I'll give you such a thrashing, you won't be able to tell your own age)."

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani 2 teaser trailer.

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani 2 teaser trailer. YouTube

Here is the teaser.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran (writer for Mardaani and Lafangey Parindey). The makers also released a new poster of the actress in her cop avatar.

"Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly," Rani had previously told Indo-Asian News Service.

Rani's last feature film was the Yash Raj production titled Hichki. The film depicted her as a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder. Although it received mixed reviews, it went on to become the sixth Indian film to mint Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.

Mardaani 2 releases in cinemas on 13 December.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 12:10:35 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gopi Puthran , Hrithik Roshan , Mardaani 2 , Rani Mukerji , Shivani Shivaji Roy , Tiger Shroff , War , Yash Raj

