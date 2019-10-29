You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali 2019 bash: SRK, Katrina, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Kumar attend

The Bachchan family hosted a grand Diwali party at his Jalsa residence in Mumbai on 27 October, Sunday. It was a star-studded night, with the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry and other noted personalities, from industrialists to sportspersons, attending the bash. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Ambani are among those who were in attendance.

Check out the pictures here



All pictures by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

