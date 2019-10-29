The Bachchan family hosted a grand Diwali party at his Jalsa residence in Mumbai on 27 October, Sunday. It was a star-studded night, with the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry and other noted personalities, from industrialists to sportspersons, attending the bash. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Ambani are among those who were in attendance.
Check out the pictures here
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash
Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (left), Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli
(left to right) Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani
Farah Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza (left), Shahid Kapoor with brother Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput
(left-right) Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Ileana D'cruz
Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor (left) and Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal
Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu (left), Tara Sutaria and Pulkit Samrat (centre), Zoya Akhtar with Gully Boy breakthrough star Siddhant Chaturvedi
Tabu (left), Rahul Khanna (centre) and Kajol
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima
Madhuri Dixit-Nene with husband Sriram Nene (left) Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta
Ekta Kapoor (second from left) with father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar and mother Shobha Kapoor
Anupam Kher with wife Kirron Kher and son Sikander Kher (left). Simi Garewal (centre), Boman Irani with his wife Zenobia
Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha (left), Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani (centre) and Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya
Sunil Gavaskar (left), Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra
All pictures by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .