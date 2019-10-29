You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali 2019 bash: SRK, Katrina, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Kumar attend

FP Staff

Oct 29, 2019 09:36:05 IST

The Bachchan family hosted a grand Diwali party at his Jalsa residence in Mumbai on 27 October, Sunday. It was a star-studded night, with the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry and other noted personalities, from industrialists to sportspersons, attending the bash. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Ambani are among those who were in attendance.

Check out the pictures here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (left), Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli

(left to right) Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Farah Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza (left), Shahid Kapoor with brother Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput

(left-right) Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Ileana D'cruz

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor (left) and Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu (left), Tara Sutaria and Pulkit Samrat (centre), Zoya Akhtar with Gully Boy breakthrough star Siddhant Chaturvedi

Tabu (left), Rahul Khanna (centre) and Kajol

Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima

Madhuri Dixit-Nene with husband Sriram Nene (left) Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta

Ekta Kapoor (second from left) with father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar and mother Shobha Kapoor

Anupam Kher with wife Kirron Kher and son Sikander Kher (left). Simi Garewal (centre), Boman Irani with his wife Zenobia

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha (left), Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani (centre) and Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya

Sunil Gavaskar (left), Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra

All pictures by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

