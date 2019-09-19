Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Radhika Apte, The Remix among nominees at International Emmy Awards 2019

Netflix's Sacred Games Season 2 has received an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Drama Series. The show, which stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, has been co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap. Vikramaditya Motwane is the showrunner, while Varun Grover is the lead writer. Other nominees in the category are 1 Contra Todos – Season 3 (Brazil), Bad Banks (Germany) and McMafia (UK).

Lust Stories is competing with Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora (Brazil), Safe Harbour (Australia) and Trezor (Hungary) for the Best TV Movie/Mini Series. The Netflix film is a collection of four shorts by Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Radhika Apte is among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress alongside Jenna Coleman (BBC's The Cry), Marjorie Estiano (Brazil's Sob Pressão Season 2) and Marina Gera in (Hungary's Orok Tel). In the short helmed by Kashyap, Apte played a married college professor Kalindi, who has a fling with her student Tejas (Akshay Thosar).

Kashyap shared the news on social media.

The Remix, a music reality show on Amazon Prime Video, has been nominated for the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award alongside La Voz – Season 2 (The Voice, Argentina), Taboe (Belgium) and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (UK). Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya are the judges on the show.

According to the awards' official website, there are 44 nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries this year. The awards ceremony will take place on 25 November in New York City.

Recently, the winners of Creative Arts Emmys were announced, which included Leaving Neverland, The Simpsons, Queer Eye and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The Primetime Emmy awards will be handed out on 22 September in Los Angeles, with Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, leading the race for best drama and best comedy series.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 19:11:46 IST