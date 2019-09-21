Karan Johar opens up on decriminalisation of Section 377: Cried on the verdict day for the LGBTQI community

On 6 September, 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised part of Section 377, that made consensual sex between consenting homosexuals a crime. At a recent event, Karan Johar opened up on the historic judgement, how he felt on the day the verdict was passed and how the judgement is changing literature and films, and the society at large.

Speaking at the event, Karan Johar said, "I woke up and cried that day. I cried for the community. I cried that there was freedom. It was a historic moment. I was just glad that it was accepted legally. That particular day, ironically, was my father's birthday. I felt the freedom that day."

However, he stated that the acceptance will be gradual, and will be facilitated by reportage, films and literature. Citing that films are already being made on the LGBTQI community (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), he said that changes in society will be palpable over a period of time.

He also said that he hopes to see gay marriages be legalised in the country next.

At the time when the verdict was passed, it was widely hailed and celebrated by Bollywood celebrities including Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.

Johar ushered in the welcome change with an image of a rainbow flag, with the words "finally" on the foreground.

Check out his tweet here

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

On the work front, Karan Johar recently signed a multi-year partnership deal with streaming giant Netflix via Dharma Productions' digital arm Dharmatic to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films exclusively for its viewers. He will also helm one of the four segments in Netflix's forthcoming supernatural anthology, Ghost Stories. Laila Majnu's breakthrough star Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur have been roped in for the project.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 11:10:19 IST