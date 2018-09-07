You are here:

Section 377 verdict: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan celebrate Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed a historic judgement of decriminalising consensual sex between individuals belonging to the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer) community, which was widely welcomed and celebrated by Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.

Karan Johar ushered in the welcome change with an image of a rainbow flag, with the words "finally" on the foreground:

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Soha Ali Khan posted an image of her daughter Inaaya inside a cloth-tunnel in shades of the rainbow, captioning it: "There is light at the end of the tunnel!!! #freedom"

View this post on Instagram There is light at the end of the tunnel!!! #freedom A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 6, 2018 at 1:45am PDT

Sonam Kapoor too joined in the celebrations.

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Priyanka Chopra highlighted the importance of such a judgement in the current socio-political environment:

A supremely important judgement! “I am what I am so take me as I am,” says the Chief Justice of India as the Supreme Court decriminalises #Section377 in a unanimous vote from the bench. What a big win as a democracy and our fight for equal rights #ProudIndian #GoIndia pic.twitter.com/S6PZY5hVZF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 6, 2018

Aamir Khan linked an episode of his talk show, Satyamev Jayate on the plight of the LGBTQIA community, underlining that the judiciary wing of the country had fulfilled its duty, and now it was the part of the citizens to do their part.

We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done it’s duty, and now we must do ours. https://t.co/zzxc4kfNxS — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 6, 2018

Arjun Kapoor said that his faith in lawmakers of the generation was restored, hashtagging Section 377 as gone with the wind.

Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018

Manoj Bajpayee alluded to Professor Siras, a character he protrayed in Aligarh, based on a true life story, while thanking the judiciary system for their judgement

Congratulations to the LGBTQ COMMUNITY and fellow citizens.its a victory for all of us. Thank you honorary Supreme Court for instilling our faith in our judiciary and democracy.professor Siras must be a happy man up there.@Apurvasrani @satyarainagpaul @mehtahansal @RajkummarRao — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 6, 2018

With a map of India covered in rainbow stripes, Swara Bhaskar shared her jubilation with the skriking down of Section 377, congratulating the activists and petitioners whose perseverance made "India a freer place"

Abhishek Banchchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh displayed their solidarity with the cause with the emoticon of a rainbow in their tweets.

Taapsee Pannu encouraged all to embrace everyone and the choices that they make.

My India of 2018!!!! Truly heartening ! Let’s embrace one n all and their choices https://t.co/HHewyx4SAE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana said that the demolition of the draconian Section 377 was a mark of a 'progressive India'.

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

Farhan Akhtar waved goodbye to the said law.

Kalki Koechlin expressed her happiness, and wrote "thank goodness for the rainbow'.

So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!) — Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) September 6, 2018

Vidya Balan said that she was glad that people would not live in fear anymore of "being found out anymore".

“I am what I https://t.co/mUvlnwh4zX take me as I am”... Hail the #SupremeCourtOfIndia 🙏🙏!! Grateful that so many people i love won’t need to live in fear of ‘being found out’ anymore☀️. — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 6, 2018

Kriti Sanon acknowledged a much-needed step towards freedom in her tweet:

Proud to be an Indian today! What a news to wake up to! Love has no rules or conditions.. and thats how it should be! ❤️🌈 so happy that we’ve taken a much needed step towards freedom.. freedom to be who you wanna be and With who you wanna be!🌈🌈 #RIPSection377 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 6, 2018

Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of a rainbow-coloured heart.



View this post on Instagram #LGBTQIA A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 6, 2018 at 6:45am PDT



View this post on Instagram #loveislove ❤️🌈 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 6, 2018 at 8:45am PDT



View this post on Instagram Love is love..🌈🌈🌞 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 6, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

