Section 377 verdict: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan celebrate Supreme Court ruling

FP Staff

Sep,07 2018 11:45:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed a historic judgement of decriminalising consensual sex between individuals belonging to the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer) community, which was widely welcomed and celebrated by Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.

Karan Johar ushered in the welcome change with an image of a rainbow flag, with the words "finally" on the foreground:

Soha Ali Khan posted an image of her daughter Inaaya inside a cloth-tunnel in shades of the rainbow, captioning it: "There is light at the end of the tunnel!!! #freedom"

 

 

 

Sonam Kapoor too joined in the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra highlighted the importance of such a judgement in the current socio-political environment:  

Aamir Khan linked an episode of his talk show, Satyamev Jayate on the plight of the LGBTQIA community, underlining that the judiciary wing of the country had fulfilled its duty, and now it was the part of the citizens to do their part.

Arjun Kapoor said that his faith in lawmakers of the generation was restored, hashtagging Section 377 as gone with the wind.

Manoj Bajpayee alluded to Professor Siras, a character he protrayed in Aligarh, based on a true life story, while thanking the judiciary system for their judgement

With a map of India covered in rainbow stripes, Swara Bhaskar shared her jubilation with the skriking down of Section 377, congratulating the activists and petitioners whose perseverance made "India a freer place"

Abhishek Banchchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh displayed their solidarity with the cause with the emoticon of a rainbow in their tweets.

Taapsee Pannu encouraged all to embrace everyone and the choices that they make.

Ayushmann Khurrana said that the demolition of the draconian Section 377 was a mark of a 'progressive India'.

Farhan Akhtar waved goodbye to the said law.

Kalki Koechlin expressed her happiness, and wrote "thank goodness for the rainbow'.

Vidya Balan said that she was glad that people would not live in fear anymore of "being found out anymore".

Kriti Sanon acknowledged a much-needed step towards freedom in her tweet:

Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of a rainbow-coloured heart.


#LGBTQIA

#loveislove ❤️🌈

Love is love..🌈🌈🌞

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 11:45 AM

