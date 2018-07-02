Karan Johar may co-produce sequel of 2014 film Ek Villain with Ekta Kapoor; no cast details yet

Mohit Suri's 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain was a surprise hit at the box office; the film's music was a major chartbuster and it won quite many awards that year. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Ek Villain was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Now, there are reports that the sequel to the film is in the pipeline; it is reportedly being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the sequel is currently in its initial stage and writers are currently working on the film's script. Once this gets sorted, the cast of the film and other details will be formally announced. However, it is almost confirmed that Suri will be helming the project.

There have been reports in the past claiming Sidharth Malhotra will star in a venture produced by Ekta Kapoor. That film could be the Ek Villain sequel but these reports were refuted by the makers saying it is a different film altogether, touted to be a romance. The lead actress of the film hasn't been confirmed as yet, adds the Free Press Journal report.

Meanwhile, there were also reports doing the rounds that Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in as the main lead for Ek Villain sequel. Kriti Sanon was also speculated to star opposite Kapur in the film,

Malhotra was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's 2018 action-thriller Aiyaary along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh. But the film failed to work at the box-office. Ekta Kapoor's last production venture Veere Di Wedding — starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania — has done phenomenally well at the ticket counters.

